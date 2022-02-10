Former West Ham midfielder shocked Kurt Zouma wasn’t axed for “very disturbing” cat video

Former West Ham United midfielder Luke Chadwick has hit out at the “disturbing” video of Kurt Zouma kicking his cat in front of his kids.

The France international has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in the last few days after a video clip appeared online showing him kicking and slapping his pet cat.

Zouma has since had the cat taken away from him by the animal charity the RSPCA, and was given a big fine by West Ham, which went to animal charities.

Chadwick was surprised to see Zouma still played for the Hammers on the same day that footage came out, though he admits he’s at a loss as to how the matter will be dealt with from here.

“It’s a strange situation. I’m incredibly surprised that he played last night,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

Kurt Zouma has been criticised by ex-Hammer Luke Chadwick

“It’s a very disturbing thing to see, cruelty to animals. It’s something I find hard to comprehend. I don’t think a precedent’s been set with this, it beggars belief how these videos happen and then get out online.

“You’d hope something’s done, both at the club and maybe a large donation to an animal cruelty charity. But how it’s dealt with on a playing level I’ve got no idea where you’d even start with something like that.”

Zouma joined West Ham from Chelsea in the summer and has previously also represented Everton and Stoke City in his career in the Premier League.

  1. Chadwick-no idea how you deal with it at a playing level-then goes on to say surprised he played. How does that work then ? Now let me have a think ! Pity some others dont appear too.

