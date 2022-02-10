Tottenham were simply not quick enough in their effort to seal the transfer of Luis Diaz this January, according to the Liverpool new-boy’s father.

Diaz ended up moving from Porto to Liverpool in what looks like a hugely exciting move for the Reds, who now have a truly fearsome squad of attacking players to choose from.

Spurs could also have done with signing Diaz, however, and their fans will not be at all happy to learn about how they missed out on signing the Colombia international.

Diaz’s father has discussed his son’s move to Anfield, and admitted that Liverpool moved very quickly for the player, whilst also adding that the 25-year-old wanted a move to a big club.

“Tottenham was one. Roma were also left behind in the process,” Luis Manuel Diaz told Blu Radio, as quoted and translated by the Metro.

“They hesitated a lot and let themselves be caught by Liverpool.

“Liverpool were faster than them, they needed him and they took him away.

“There were many suitors who wanted Luis’ services, but he had the dream of reaching Liverpool because Liverpool are an elite team.

“After the first game, he told me that they are a team that works hard, complete, in which he will feel comfortable and will have the chance to play with high-performance players.”

That comment about joining an “elite” team could be taken as a bit of a dig at Tottenham, who, despite the presence of a world class coach like Antonio Conte, still lack that pulling power of some of their rivals.

Spurs supporters will surely want to see more from Daniel Levy, Fabio Paratici and co., however, as they ended up having a pretty quiet January.

Adama Traore was another player who looked set to join the north London side, according to Football Insider, but he was another one who got away as he instead made the move to Barcelona.

A top four spot is far from guaranteed for Spurs, who surely needed to give Conte a better squad of players to work with in the second half of this season.