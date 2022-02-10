Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks could be seen getting visibly outraged at team-mate Davinson Sanchez in the defeat at home to Southampton last night.

Spurs were 2-1 up at home to the Saints, but ended up throwing away their lead as the visitors came from behind to snatch a dramatic 3-2 victory in north London.

It’s clear that Tottenham’s defending was far from good enough at points, and football.london report that Winks could be seen screaming in anger at Colombian centre-back Sanchez.

It seems all may not be well in the Tottenham camp, with the club’s fans likely to be concerned about the team chemistry after this hugely disappointing result and performance.

Sanchez cost £42million to sign from Ajax a few years ago, but he’s never really looked good enough to play for a big six club in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen how much of a future the 25-year-old will have at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with manager Antonio Conte likely to be keen to keep on making changes to this struggling side he inherited from Nuno Espirito Santo.