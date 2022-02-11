It looks like there will be a huge overhaul at the King Power Stadium this summer, as Brendan Rodgers attempts to get his Leicester City side back to where they were a season or two ago.

The Foxes had been on an upward trajectory consistently under the former Celtic and Liverpool manager, but things haven’t quite worked out that way this season.

The only way to get teams out of a funk is sometimes to significantly change the make up of the squad.

Not a root and branch clear out necessarily, nor transfers in and out for the sake of it, but a genuine look at the areas that need strengthening and then acting upon it.

In the modern era, there’s also the issue of players being allowed to run down their contracts, which represents an altogether different scenario for clubs.

There’s not too much doubt that Rodgers will want to keep midfield dynamo, Youri Tielemans, but it seems obvious that the Belgian has had his head turned.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United are thought to be long-term admirers of the player, and as Nieuwsblad cited by Metro report, the Foxes have seemingly accepted the inevitable and lowered the players asking price as a result.

With Tieleman’s contract ending in 2023, by virtually halving their previous asking price for the player, it should at least mean that the club are able to get something for a player who would likely walk away a year later for nothing.