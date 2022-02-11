Azpilicueta needs to make his mind up about Barcelona or Chelsea captain faces possibility of failed move

Time waits for no man and if Cesar Azpilicueta dilly-dallies for too much longer, the chances are that the Chelsea captain won’t get his dream move to Barcelona.

It seems fairly clear that Xavi Hernandez wants him to form part of the new Barca from the beginning of next season.

Does the Spaniard return to his homeland and help spearhead a new era at the Camp Nou, or is he content to see out his playing days in West London to save uprooting his family.

Perhaps the news, via Mundo Deportivo, that Barca are beginning to turn their attentions to other targets is what’s behind Azpilicueta’s apparent request for a meeting with the Chelsea hierarchy.

Dependant on the outcome of that meeting, Barca will know whether they’ll be able to land one of their main summer targets or not.

If not, then the likelihood of Noussair Mazraoui signing from Ajax is high.

Ajax’s Moroccan defender Noussair Mazraoui

Mazraoui is a client of Mino Raiola’s. With Barca paying special attention to Erling Haaland’s movements too, another from the Raiola stable, could a strategic signing of the Ajax man be in order?

It’s certainly not beyond the realms of possibility but is unlikely to come to fruition if Azpilicueta makes a commitment to the Catalans.

