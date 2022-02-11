Time waits for no man and if Cesar Azpilicueta dilly-dallies for too much longer, the chances are that the Chelsea captain won’t get his dream move to Barcelona.

It seems fairly clear that Xavi Hernandez wants him to form part of the new Barca from the beginning of next season.

Does the Spaniard return to his homeland and help spearhead a new era at the Camp Nou, or is he content to see out his playing days in West London to save uprooting his family.

Perhaps the news, via Mundo Deportivo, that Barca are beginning to turn their attentions to other targets is what’s behind Azpilicueta’s apparent request for a meeting with the Chelsea hierarchy.

MORE: Liverpool’s complete player

Dependant on the outcome of that meeting, Barca will know whether they’ll be able to land one of their main summer targets or not.

If not, then the likelihood of Noussair Mazraoui signing from Ajax is high.

Mazraoui is a client of Mino Raiola’s. With Barca paying special attention to Erling Haaland’s movements too, another from the Raiola stable, could a strategic signing of the Ajax man be in order?

More Stories / Latest News Brendan Rodgers has already given West Ham their route to victory against Leicester City Shock new candidate emerges as major contender for the Manchester United managers job Crystal Palace defender suffers another frustrating injury setback

It’s certainly not beyond the realms of possibility but is unlikely to come to fruition if Azpilicueta makes a commitment to the Catalans.