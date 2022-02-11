Brendan Rodgers has already given West Ham their route to victory against Leicester City

West Ham United are still very much in the hunt to qualify for Champions League football next season.

Following a hard-fought 1-0 win against Watford earlier this week, the Hammers, who watched Manchester United drop two points against Burnley, have now returned to fourth place in the Premier League table.

Set for a blockbuster encounter against Leicester City on Sunday, boss David Moyes has been handed a major boost after his managerial counterpart admitted the Foxes could be at a huge disadvantage when it comes to set-pieces.

Speaking after Leicester City’s 2-0 defeat against Jurgen Klopp’s high-flying Liverpool on Thursday night, Brendan Rodgers said: “We have an Achilles’ heel at set-pieces, and that was a key moment in the game, with half an hour played.”

A brace from Diogo Jota saw Liverpool cruise to a 2-0 victory against Leicester City on Thursday night.

West Ham United, on the other hand, have one of the best records when it comes to scoring from set-pieces.

Last season saw the Hammers score far more goals from set-pieces (16) than another side managed and with the Foxes conceding the most goals from dead-ball situations, Sunday’s encounter could certainly see the Hammers look to impose themselves from free-kick and corner situations.

