West Ham United are still very much in the hunt to qualify for Champions League football next season.

Following a hard-fought 1-0 win against Watford earlier this week, the Hammers, who watched Manchester United drop two points against Burnley, have now returned to fourth place in the Premier League table.

Set for a blockbuster encounter against Leicester City on Sunday, boss David Moyes has been handed a major boost after his managerial counterpart admitted the Foxes could be at a huge disadvantage when it comes to set-pieces.

MORE: Newcastle United insider drops exciting summer transfer window update

Speaking after Leicester City’s 2-0 defeat against Jurgen Klopp’s high-flying Liverpool on Thursday night, Brendan Rodgers said: “We have an Achilles’ heel at set-pieces, and that was a key moment in the game, with half an hour played.”

West Ham United, on the other hand, have one of the best records when it comes to scoring from set-pieces.

Last season saw the Hammers score far more goals from set-pieces (16) than another side managed and with the Foxes conceding the most goals from dead-ball situations, Sunday’s encounter could certainly see the Hammers look to impose themselves from free-kick and corner situations.