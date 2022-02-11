They might be the reigning European champions and potential Club World Cup champions if they can overcome Palmeiras on Saturday afternoon, but Chelsea are still a club with problems.

Off the pace in the Premier League despite being favourites for the title before the 2021/22 season started, squad unrest hasn’t been uncommon during the campaign either.

Particularly when it seemed as if the West Londoner’s most expensive ever signing, Romelu Lukaku, wanted to pack his bags and move straight back to Serie A and Inter Milan.

A swift PR intervention glossed over what was fast becoming a train wreck of a situation for the Blues, though no one can doubt the Belgian’s true intentions.

One player who appears intent on leaving at the earliest opportunity is Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The custodian has had his nose put out of joint by potentially being dropped from Chelsea’s Club World Cup final starting XI, according to The Sun.

The outlet note that Thomas Tuchel is desperate to see his side win the Club World Cup for the first time, and to that end he doesn’t want to leave anything to chance.

Therefore. Edouard Mendy, who was on the bench for the semi-final against Al-Hilal, will come straight back into the starting line-up.

Kepa can’t really have too many complaints either.

He has been in Mendy’s shadow ever since the latter arrived at Stamford Bridge, so there can’t be too much surprise that Tuchel is more comfortable with his tried and tested.

The Blues are unlikely to get anywhere close to what they paid for Kepa if he leaves in the summer, but it’s understood that the club won’t stand in his way.