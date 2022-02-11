There doesn’t appear to be too much doubt that Declan Rice will move from West Ham at some point.

That is unless co-owner, Daniel Kretinsky, decides to action a full takeover of the club and can pump some of his billions into club coffers in order that the East Londoners can have a squad to compete with the very best.

Assuming that isn’t going to happen for a while yet, and maybe not at all, Rice’s recent words concerning a potential switch will almost certainly be of interest to long-term admirers, Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Hammers captain admitted on his interview with Gary Neville for the Overlap series that he was a fan of the Blues, and given that he joined the East Londoners after starring in Chelsea’s academy, a move back to West London isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.

If the Red Devils genuinely want to get back amongst Europe’s elite clubs, then the signing of Rice would be a game changer for them.

“I’ve grown up as a kid seeing all these top players win the big trophies, Premier League and Champions League,” Rice said to Neville, cited by the Evening Standard.

“As a football fan and player I want to win the best stuff, I want to win the Premier League and lift that trophy, I want to win the Champions League and I want to win the FA Cup, League Cup, stuff with England. I want to win it all. As a footballer, if you’ve not got that ambition, why are you playing?

“I want to have those experiences of winning trophies and being the best I can be.”

Should he move on, as expected, there’s a strong likelihood that the long-suffering Hammers faithful will wish him well.

He’s never angled for a move away, whilst respectfully noting that he wants to win trophies.

Moreover, he has always given of his best to West Ham whenever he’s played.

If they’re unable to match his ambitions, he can at least say that he’s given the club every chance to do so before bidding them farewell.

Though his words to Neville at least gives David Moyes a glimmer of hope that his captain will stay.