Nothing ever really changes in Cristiano Ronaldo’s world.

Unless he remains the main man, writing the headlines each and every week, then there’s little interest on his part other than to ‘make noise’ about leaving the club for whom he happens to play at the time.

It’s no real surprise that the whingeing has started up again either.

Five games with no goals, and lo and behold, the Daily Star report that Ronaldo is disillusioned with life at Old Trafford.

Moreover, he apparently wants to wait to see who the new manager at the club will be before deciding whether to commit himself further.

It’s about time someone called his bluff.

Let’s be clear. Ronaldo isn’t anywhere close to being the player he once was, and arguably his signing by United is what’s ruined their season.

A few late goals aside, what actually has the Portuguese done for the Red Devils?

His work rate is non-existent, hence why he’s starting to be used sparingly by Ralf Rangnick, and his attitude if he doesn’t get his own way is astonishingly immature.

Whatever happened to the team ethic? All for one and one for all.

It’s all very well talking a good game in the dressing room but that has to be followed up with action.

Man United are now finding exactly what Juventus eventually did.

For the extortionate salary, Ronaldo doesn’t do enough to justify the spend, and veiled threats pumped out via the media does him no favours either.

If he wants to go, thank him for his service and show him the door.