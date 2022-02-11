Crystal Palace defender suffers another frustrating injury setback

Crystal Palace is set to be without defender Nathan Ferguson for another period of time after the young centre-back picked up his second hamstring injury in as many seasons.

Ferguson, 21, joined the Eagles in 2020 following a free transfer from Championship side West Brom.

However, after suffering a season-ending hamstring injury shortly after his arrival, the 21-year-old has still only made just one appearance for the club and that came during a 3-0 hammering against Tottenham Hotspur two months ago.

Despite recovering from his first injury, Ferguson’s hopes of making his second appearance for the club have been dashed after a recent report from The Athletic has claimed the Englishman picked up another hamstring problem, just two weeks ago.

Manager Patrick Vieira still has a decent amount of defenders at his disposal, however, with Ferguson tipped to become one of the club’s finest young prospects, seeing him spend the majority of the past two years on the treatment table must be incredibly frustrating.