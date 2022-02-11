Tottenham Hotspur loanee Giovani Lo Celso has been labelled as one of the best in the world, hitting back at Antonio Conte’s lack of approval for him.

Lo Celso’s fellow Argentina and now Villarreal star Geronimo Rulli, lavished praise on the midfielder, questioning the decision by Conte to allow him to leave.

Speaking to Super Deporte as quoted by Sport Witness, he said: “He is a top player in the world. I know the kind of person he is and also his talent as a player, a starter with Argentina. I hope he fits [in] easily.”

It is obvious he is rated over in Spain and by his compatriots in the national team, so why has he failed to live up to his expectations so far at Spurs.

Since transferring from Real Betis in 2020, he has failed to find consistent form and under a number of different managers he has struggled to find a set position and role in the starting xi.

In 84 appearances for Tottenham, he has scored eight goals and also got six assists, but inconsistent performances and subsequent changes of tactics and formations under changing managerial regimes only served to compounded this further.

Whatever the case, Conte has not rated him worthy enough to remain in his squad for the rest of the season, bringing in Rodrigo Bentancur as a replacement for the 25-year-old and Lyon loaned Tanguy Ndombele.