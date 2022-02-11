Leeds United include former Bundesliga manager as candidate to replace Bielsa

With Marcelo Bielsa’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, Leeds United have been forced to consider potential successors.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail’s Mike McGrath, who claims the Whites have drawn up an initial managerial shortlist in case Bielsa decides to depart the club in five months’ time.

Bielsa has been with the club since 2018 and overseen not only a successful promotion back to the Premier League, but has also ensured the side have maintained their top-flight status since their return two seasons ago.

Marcelo Bielsa’s contract at Leeds United is set to expire at the end of the season.

However, with his contractual situation becoming increasingly more worrying, Leeds United, owned by majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani, have included former RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch as a potential candidate to take the reins in time for next season.

