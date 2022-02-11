Although we’re still only in February, that won’t stop Europe’s elite clubs from positioning themselves now to be at the front of the queue for their summer signings.

Only in certain scenarios are transfers ‘last-minute’ in nature. The groundwork is often done well before then, particularly if it should involve a big-name player.

Liverpool have become experts at working the market to their advantage over the last few seasons, thanks in no small part to the excellence with which Michael Edwards has conducted his business.

Now Barcelona have their own transfer market guru in Mateu Alemany.

MORE: Liverpool’s complete player

A businessman seemingly able to get the best deal each and every time. Look at the way the Catalans were able to sign Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, Dani Alves and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang despite seemingly being more than a billion euros in debt.

It appears that both clubs could be going head to head for one particular transfer this summer too.

AC Milan’s physical box-to-box midfielder, Franck Kessie, will leave the Italian giants for free at the end of the current campaign.

More Stories / Latest News Remembering the day that Gary Neville’s mask slipped as former Man United star went on foul-mouthed rant at schoolboys Major Chelsea star set for exit after Club World Cup snub Chelsea and Man United will be interested in Declan Rice’s choice of words about his future

He would be a perfect longer-term replacement for the departed Gini Wijnaldum, but it appears that the Reds could be about to lose out to Barca, who would’ve taken Wijnaldum on a free were it not for a last-minute intervention from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to MARCA, Barcelona have identified Kessie as the man to shore up their midfield, and to become a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets.