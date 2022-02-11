It’s still thought to be one of the most sought after jobs in football.

Becoming Manchester United manager brings with it responsibility but also instant cachet.

Whomever takes over the role from Ralf Rangnick in the summer will certainly have their work cut out.

It’s been a while now since the Red Devils can truly say that they were amongst Europe’s elite clubs.

The first job for any new manager coming in will be to restore that battered reputation.

Easier said than done, when you consider that David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have all tried and failed since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Ralf Rangnick is steering the ship at present, and is expected to move upstairs at the end of the season. He’s also expected to have a say in who steps into his shoes ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag have long been linked with the post but, to this point, neither have made the necessary noises to push for a move from their current employment.

Now a surprise candidate has emerged in the form of Spain coach, Luis Enrique, say the Daily Star.

Though he wouldn’t be able to take up any role until the start of 2023 because of his commitments to the national team, it’s certainly an interesting prospect.

Luis Enrique doesn’t suffer fools gladly and wouldn’t have any issue whatsoever in getting United’s players singing to his tune.

He doesn’t like the media either, so his press conferences could be explosive.

The question is are United brave enough to go for that option?