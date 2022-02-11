Newcastle spending to continue in the summer with £20m Nantes ace ready to cash in on 100k contract offer

Manchester City Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United look set to carry on with their January spending spree when the summer rolls around, with the £20m signing of Moses Simon on the cards.

Simon has a £20m price tag on his head from current club Nantes. And while this is a fee any club could pay, it is the reported £100,000 per week wages Newcastle are offering which is marking them out as front-runners for the job.

According to OwnGoalNigeria, the winger is one of their top targets, coming more firmly in the Premier League clubs eye while on duty with Nigeria at AFCON.

The 26-year-old has appeared 19 times in Ligue 1 for the French side this season, scoring two goals and registering six assists.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham looking to secure industrious midfielder to new long term deal as a reward for good performances
Real Madrid add crucial Arsenal full-back to list of defensive targets in the summer
Popular pundit levels blame for Spurs defeat to Southampton at feet of star Antonio Conte wanted to replace

Newcastle spent roughly £85m on incoming transfers in January, with four new faces on a permanent transfer and one on loan. With the exception of striker Chris Wood, each of the signings were defensively minded.

Therefore, while Newcastle will be likely to carry on looking for reinforcements to bolster their defence, they will also start to be more forward thinking in their acquisitions.

Lyon star Bruno Guimaraes (left) was one of the big signings for Eddie Howe (right) in January.

The Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund who took a controlling stake in the club earlier in the season will hope the significant investment in January will be enough to meet the clubs short-term goals of staying in the Premier League before they move on to the small matter of trying to achieve glory to win the Premier League and Champions League.

Comparing to a club in went through a similar situation, Manchester City, City are on course to win yet another Premier League but have still found the Champions League elusive, losing out to Chelsea in the final last year.

The signing of Simon likely comes as a way to keep Allan Saint-Maximin on his toes. Both play on the left wing but the French winger is nigh on undroppable for Eddie Howe’s side at the moment, though is prone to the odd dud performance.

More Stories FC Nantes Moses Simon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.