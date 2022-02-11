Newcastle United will be desperate to beat the drop and remain in the Premier League for next season.

After finally seeing a takeover go through last season, the Magpies, who are now technically the world’s richest club, are looking to stay in England’s top-flight as they look to become one of the country’s biggest hitters.

Following a hugely successfully January transfer window that saw the likes of Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimares all join, the Toon now appear reinvigorated on the pitch.

A recent 3-1 victory over strugglers Everton has seen the club finally emerge out of the league’s drop zone and although not out of the woods yet, the second half of the season has certainly started as well as the club could have hoped.

Looking ahead to the end of the season, journalist Dean Jones, who spoke to ‘Touchline Talk’, admitted that if the club survive this season, next summer could see them turn their attention to some very big named stars.

“I think pretty much we’ve seen the B list of targets all in January,” Jones said. “Now let’s see what the A list has got, because from what I’m told, it’s going to be pretty special.

“Some of the names that we’re going to be linking Newcastle with in the summer if they stay up.”