The pressure for Arsenal to qualify for the Champions League is only going to increase with each passing week from now until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The Gunners have been playing some sparkling stuff this season despite a poor start, but they’ve still got it all to do, as the cluster of clubs around them are all pushing hard for the all-important fourth spot.

It’s a race that’s likely to go right to the wire, and it wouldn’t even be a surprise to see things take until the last game to get sorted.

Mikel Arteta will continue to be judged on results as much as performances, and if the Gunners aren’t able to get into the premier European competition, it could have long-term significance.

According to the Daily Express, there’s a suggestion that Bukayo Saka might have to look for alternative employment if Arsenal don’t make the Champions League, and Liverpool are reported to be interested.

Given that he’s on a reported £35,000, it’s a wonder the youngster hasn’t left already.

Arsenal should’ve looked to increase his salary as soon as he’d proved beyond doubt, given his performances at the Euro 2020 tournament, that he was going to be a mainstay in the Gunners first team.

For that reason alone, the hierarchy surely can’t be surprised if he decides to walk, with or without Champions League football.