Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma might have played his last game in the Premier League.

The pundit, who made over 300 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa, made the claims following the update surrounding the situation of the French defender after videos emerged online of him appearing to abuse his two cats.

Agbonlahor told Foobtall Insider: “He’s done for the season and I can’t see him playing again in the Premier League.

“West Ham will be thinking they can’t play him. It will effect the team and it will be hostile. There has got to be a big punishment for what he has done.”

Zouma has come under fierce criticism from media, fans and pundits after his actions, seeing him lose his sponsorship deal with Adidas and also fined two weeks wages by West Ham.

However, despite the backlash, David Moyes opted to include Zouma in his sides starting xi in their 1-0 win over Watford in midweek, a game which saw Jarrod Bowen score the winner with the help of a wicked deflection.

Zouma has so far appeared 16 times for The Hammers since his summer transfer from London rivals Chelsea, with a hamstring injury in December cutting the number of games he could appear in down from what would have likely been almost every game in the period.

Moyes has also indiacted Zouma is available for West Ham’s Sunday visit to Leicester City.

