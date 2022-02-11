Spanish giants Real Madrid have set their sights on Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney as they look for a long-term replacement for Marcelo.

The Brazilian legend is expected to leave Los Blancos when his contract expires at the end of the season, leaving Ferland Mendy as the only recognised senior defender in the position at the club.

However, club President Florentino Pérez is not satisfied with this, and wants to add a new high quality option to the position, resulting in Tierney being added to the list of possible suitors.

Arsenal may be on the up as a club this season, with results and performances putting them into genuine contention for a Champions League spot, but Real Madrid have the appeal of almost constantly competing for trophies such as La Liga and the Champions League.

According to El Espanol, Madrid have identified Tierney as a stand-out player in the position, ahead and alongside the likes of Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon, ex-Manchester City star Angelino and Valencia captain Jose Gaya.

Fortunately for Arsenal though, Madrid do not want to spend too much in the position, and are baulking at the potential minimum price of £30m.

Tierney has been one of Arsenal’s stand out players since his move from Celtic in the summer of 2019, showcasing strong defensive displays along with reliability in his attacking contributions most weeks.

He has made a total of 81 appearances for The Gunners, scoring four goals and contributing to 12 goals.

The Scot is a genuinely brilliant option at left-back, and if Arsenal were to lose him in the summer it would represent a potentially gargantuan blow to their rebuilding efforts under Mikel Arteta.