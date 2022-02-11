Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku appears to have hinted at more unhappiness at the club in a cryptic message on social media.

The Belgian forward took to his social media earlier today to write a cryptic message which said: “If you have to force it then it probably doesn’t fit.”

A cryptic message from Romelu Lukaku on his public snapchat…?? pic.twitter.com/EuwW698QMI — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) February 11, 2022

Lukaku has often struggled to live up to expectations while at Chelsea, struggling at times this season to have any sort of profound impact when on the pitch.

In December an interview aired where Lukaku stated he was not happy at Chelsea, and wanted to one day return to Inter Milan where he had just transferred away from.

Inter had won the title with the now 28-year-old up front, scoring 24 league goals and 30 in all competitions.

However, due to the financial trouble surrounding the club, Inter sold Lukaku to Chelsea for a reported club-record fee of £97.5m, with the players reported contract also making him the highest paid player at the club.

Since his return, Lukaku has struggled to hack the top of English football.

After an initially bright start where he scored three goals in as many games, including one against London rivals Arsenal and a wonderful brace against Aston Villa, he then failed to score again in the league until Boxing Day, albeit a nasty sprain followed by Coronavirus didn’t help.

One of the key factors of Lukaku’s time at Chelsea has been the disjoined way he has fit into many of the squad’s overall performances. Chelsea demand a forward capable of pressing from the front and someone who is able to contribute in general play by either holding up the ball or dropping deeper to create space, but Lukaku’s speciality is being played in behind and being able to quickly turn a defender.

What exactly his message means remains to be seen, though given Lukaku’s outspoken track record, a good bet would be on his happiness with The Blues.