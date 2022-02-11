There isn’t too much doubt that Barcelona want to make Erling Haaland their marquee signing this summer.

The Borussia Dortmund hit man is likely to be the most sought-after player in the window, and it’s certainly not a foregone conclusion as to where he will end up as yet.

An argument could be made for Manchester City, given that they certainly would have the money to sign him, and it’s his dad, Alf-Inge Haaland’s old club.

Chelsea and Liverpool would almost certainly want to be considered but both already have world-class players in situ.

It’s difficult to imagine him at Manchester United, given how far away they continue to slip from the European elite.

Paris Saint-Germain is a potential option should Kylian Mbappe make his expected move to Real Madrid, but it’s the Catalans, via their president, Joan Laporta, that have appeared to be making the early running.

ESPN report that Laporta has had a series of meetings already with the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, and the pair are known to enjoy a great working relationship.

There are a few issues that Barca will need to iron out first if they’re to have any chance of landing Haaland, however.

One is getting into next season’s Champions League.

The green shoots of recovery are certainly there and if their recent form is a guide, it isn’t beyond them.

Notwithstanding achieving that goal, the club will need to get their wage bill lowered further, and one player who could be on the way out for that purpose, and the fact things just haven’t worked for him, is Sergino Dest.

If Cesar Azpilicueta also arrived from Chelsea as part of a power grab from the Catalans for three of the Blues defenders, it’s hard to see a way back for Dest.

His sale and those of a few others should mean that Barca are then in a healthy enough position to acquire Haaland if he agrees to join.