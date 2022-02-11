Christian Eriksen is said to be “excited” to get back to playing football as he closes in on a debut with Brentford.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan star suffered a cardiac arrest while representing Denmark at Euro 2020 last summer, spending nearly a week in hospital while doctors battled to save his life and fitting a heart defibrillator.

Eriksen’s condition meant he was unable to play football, prompting Inter Milan into regretfully releasing the player at the back end of last year.

However, Eriksen had since announced his determination to return to playing football, and was subsequently signed by Premier League new boys Brentford in January.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of Brentford’s London derby against Crystal Palace, Eriksen said he was excited to be closing in on a return to football.

He told the media: “It’s something I’ve spent a lot of time working towards and doing a lot of testing to get to where I am today. So no I’m really looking forward to it.

“Of course it’s getting closer and closer so I do feel the adrenaline and excitement on my head and on my body the excitement that is coming more towards game time.”

You can watch the full video below.