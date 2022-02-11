Christian Eriksen believed his career was over after his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, telling medical staff to keep his boots as he won’t need them.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest while representing Denmark at Euro 2020, leaving him immobilised on the pitch for a number of minutes. But, thanks to the swift actions of teammate Simon Kjaer and the medical staff who attended to him, Eriksen’s life was saved.

The Dane spent just under a week in hospital as doctors monitored him and fitted a heart defibrillator.

Speaking during a pre-match press conference ahead of Brentford’s London derby against Crystal Palace, Eriksen revealed he believed his career was finished.

He said: “Being in the ambulance, I even told the medical people keep my boots, I won’t need them and then I said the same to Sabrina, my fiancé a few days later.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan player was unfortunately released by then current club Inter Milan, due to the Italian medical authority rules which prohibit players use of an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device.

He then returned to training to prove his fitness and was subsequently signed up by newly-promoted Premier League side Brentford.

He is now expected to make his debut for The Bees this weekend, in what should be a hugely wholesome moment for everyone in world football and medical science.

