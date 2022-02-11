Liverpool have been handed a huge boost ahead of their clash on Sunday against bottom-of-the-table Burnley.

The Clarets showed recently against Manchester United that they’re no pushovers and Jurgen Klopp will understand that his Reds side will have to be at their very best to be able to overcome Sean Dyche’s dogged battlers.

Sadio Mane returns from African Cup of Nations Duty, and he’ll almost certainly still be on a high after winning the tournament against Mo Salah’s Egypt.

MORE: Liverpool’s complete player

Klopp will need to make a decision on whether the striker plays a part on Sunday only after he’s seen him in training.

The return of captain, Jordan Henderson, is clearly great news for the manager and the squad, and will give Klopp more options in the middle of the park.