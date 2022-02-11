West Ham United are looking to pen industrious midfielder Tomas Soucek down to a new and improved long term deal.

Soucek has been nothing short of a revelation since joining West Ham in January 2020, initially on loan before the move was made permanent in the summer.

The Czech Republic international has forged one of the best midfield partnerships in the Premier League alongside the highly-rated Declan Rice, helping West Ham make an audacious challenge for the top four both last season and this season.

According to Football Insider West Ham are preparing to open talks with the 26-year-old to tie him down to new deal.

His current deal runs until 2024, but the new deal The Hammers are set to offer will also improve the financial aspect of the contract, in order to fend off interest in his services from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Soucek has played 85 times for West Ham so far, scoring an impressive 16 times from defensive midfield.

One of his trademarks is this high rate of scoring, which comes from the late third man runs he makes into the box and his ability in the air from set pieces.