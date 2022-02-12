It’s bound to be a big summer for a number of elite football clubs across Europe.

With so many big stars either out of contract or coming to the end of deals, there is the opportunity for moves to take place simply because transfer fees will either be non-existent or at the lower end of the scale.

Those clubs who remain cash rich could have relatively easy pickings over those who haven’t made it into the Champions League.

Not only from the perspective of the elite outfits being able to easily trump others in terms of wages offered, but also being more attractive in terms of the level of football being played at.

Tottenham and Arsenal have had topsy-turvy seasons, and both North London giants are in the race for the Premier League’s fourth spot, in order to give them a shot at next season’s Champions League.

They also have players that appear to be of great interest to La Liga behemoths, Real Madrid.

Brazilian club stalwart, Marcelo, will pack his bags at the end of this season, after an epic few years at the Santiago Bernabeu, where success was virtually a given.

He will leave a huge hole, and that’s perhaps why Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on former player, Sergio Reguilón, and Arsenal’s brilliant left-back, Kieran Tierney, according to El Espanyol.

Neither Premier League club will be happy to understand that Real are circling, but if they’re unable to match or better what the Spanish top-flight’s leaders are offering, it’s a foregone conclusion that one or other will move on.