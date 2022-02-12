Manchester United have been unable to hold onto a lead at Old Trafford yet again.

Although Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton side were sprightly in the opening 45 minutes, it was the Red Devils that were on the front foot, and it was no surprise when Jadon Sancho put them ahead after a lightning-quick break from Marcus Rashford.

However, as has so often happened this season, Ralf Rangnick’s side were inevitably pegged back.

MORE: Liverpool’s incredible strength in depth

Just two minutes into the second half, United’s marking was non-existent, and Che Adams took his opportunity coolly and calmly to level things up.

Ché Adams levels it up for the Saints! ? Southampton have had some great chances in this game, and they finally score ?? A well-taken finish from the forward ? pic.twitter.com/U1BLs77Vg0 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 12, 2022

Pictures from BT Sport and Canal+