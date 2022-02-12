Video: Che Adams coolly levels things up at Old Trafford for Southampton against Man United

Manchester United FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Manchester United have been unable to hold onto a lead at Old Trafford yet again.

Although Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton side were sprightly in the opening 45 minutes, it was the Red Devils that were on the front foot, and it was no surprise when Jadon Sancho put them ahead after a lightning-quick break from Marcus Rashford.

However, as has so often happened this season, Ralf Rangnick’s side were inevitably pegged back.

MORE: Liverpool’s incredible strength in depth

Just two minutes into the second half, United’s marking was non-existent, and Che Adams took his opportunity coolly and calmly to level things up.

Pictures from BT Sport and Canal+

More Stories Che Adams David de Gea Ralf Rangnick Ralph Hasenhuttl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.