Chelsea are the latest name on a list of just four others which indicates that a club has completed a clean sweep of trophies.

They have been added to the list after Kai Havertz’s penalty saw them over the line against Palmeiras in the FIFA Club World Cup final in a 2-1 win after Extra-Time earlier today.

The Blues join Juventus, Ajax, Manchester United and Bayern Munich as part of this elite group.

The European champions become the world champions, as Chelsea become the fifth club to win every major trophy. The others: Juventus, Ajax, Manchester United, Bayern Munich. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) February 12, 2022

Barcelona could become the next team to join this list due to their participation in this season’s Europa League, a competition the club has not competed in for two decades.

The only other English club in the list, Manchester United, completed the set when they won the Europa League under Jose Mourinho in the 2016/17 season, a feat which also saw them qualify for the Champions League that season despite a Premier League finish of sixth place.

Chelsea were able to compete in this season’s competition after winning the Champions League against Manchester City last season, a game where Havertz also got the winner.

In fact, Havertz is the first player to score the winner the Champions League final and the subsequent winner in Club World Cup final since Lionel Messi in 2011. So Havertz can count himself among some esteemed company.