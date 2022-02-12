It’s been something of a barren time for Manchester United in terms of trophies.

The Red Devils still see themselves as one of Europe’s elite clubs, but the lack of silverware would suggest otherwise.

They’d come close under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer without getting over the line.

Arguably, the lack of a consistent way of playing and having to shoe horn some players into positions that don’t come naturally to them has played a part.

Under the Norwegian, his tactics were often called into question and were, ultimately, were what saw him fall on his sword.

MORE: Liverpool’s incredible strength in depth

Since Ralf Rangnick has taken over, he’s presided over an early FA Cup upset against Middlesbrough at Old Trafford, and unless United win the Premier League or the Champions League, both of which are unlikely, it will be another season without trophies.

Goalkeeper, David de Gea, has a strange belief as to why that may be. According to El Pais, the custodian believes that the Red Devils are cursed.

Many will argue it’s simply because the team aren’t good enough or decisive enough in the big moments.

More Stories / Latest News Man United v Southampton: Rangnick picks strongest XI for tough Premier League test Tottenham set to beat Barcelona to highly-rated star as financial issues hit Catalan outfit hard Leeds United at risk of losing one of their best players to reborn Barcelona

The Spaniard has been with the club long enough now to note that the make up of the side isn’t quite as good as it was a few years ago.

To suggest some sort of hoodoo is involved is a little odd to say the least.