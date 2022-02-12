David Moyes is sweating over the fitness of full-back Arthur Masuaku after he was diagnosed with a floating knee bone injury.

The 28-year-old has been utilised as a squad player this season, but has still managed to appear 11 times in the Premier League.

Admittedly most of these appearances came due to the injury of Aaron Cresswell, but Masuaku has also been used as a left midfielder at times.

Regardless, Moyes will not be looking forward to the prospect of yet another one of his players being out injured, especially in the week European competition’s return to action.

Speaking on the condition of the Frenchman, he told West Ham United’s official website: “We were not sure whether he was going to need an operation.

“We’re going to see if we can get through with an injection at the moment and see how it goes. He’s got a bit of floating bone in his knee which we’re managing so we’ll have to find out how he goes in the coming weeks and how he is.”

With no additions being made during the January window, Moyes’ thin squad could soon be left even thinner with no direct cover at left-back.

Luckily Moyes could call on the services of 22-year-old Ben Johnson, who impressed for The Hammers when called upon earlier in the season.

West Ham are trying to secure a place in the top four in order to earn a Champions League position. But with other cup competitions still adding to the match load the squad will be tested to its limit.