Currently 15th in the table and just six points above relegation, Marcelo Bielsa and his Leeds United side have it all to do to remain in the English top-flight.

After breezing into the Premier League last season, the Elland Road outfit were like a breath of fresh air.

No matter the opposition, the Argentinian wouldn’t appear to tailor his tactics to suit.

It seemed that Bielsa would be quite happy losing 5-4 if he felt his team had given their best and also entertained the supporters.

However, that only goes so far.

Games are there to be won, and it’s unlikely that Leeds have countenanced being relegated this season.

Whether they’re sent down or not, Barcelona are circling for one of their best players, and if they firm up their interest, it’s hard to imagine the player staying on in Yorkshire.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalans are looking at a high-quality back-up for their first-choice goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Neto clearly hasn’t been close to achieving a regular first-team berth unless the German is injured.

Xavi needs a reserve custodian to really push hard for a starting spot, and to that end, Illan Meslier is being targeted.

At just 21 years of age, Meslier has his whole career ahead of him, and if he’s given the chance to move to the Camp Nou, it’s hard to imagine he would turn it down – particularly if Leeds drop back down into the Championship.