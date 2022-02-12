Leicester City star Youri Tielemans has made a decision over his future at the club amid interest from a host of big name clubs.

The Belgian star has had a big decision to make regarding his future.

His contract at Leicester is running out in the summer of 2023, meaning he will have just 12 months left on his contract this summer, making it the last chance for Leicester to sell him for anything significant.

Despite the player’s importance to the team, if he was unwilling to sign a new contract then it would make his position clear for the club. And the sitaution has now been clarified for all parties.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tielemans has made his contract decision at Leicester, and will not be renewing with the Foxes.

This has opened the door for the likes of Manchester United or Arsenal to make a move in the summer.

Both clubs are in need of centre midfielders.

Arsenal need him to improve the options present in The Gunners midfield, with only Thomas Partey really being of any genuine top four quality.

Manchester United’s reasons are a bit more pressing. A complete overhaul of the centre midfield is needed, and with the likes of Paul Pogba likely to be on the way out this summer, potentially along with Nemanja Matic if they can find a suitor for him, United will need some new recruits who can also improve the current starting crop.

Leicester will be hoping they can fetch something in the region of his current market value (£49.5m as per transfermarkt), and the interested clubs should be tempted considering the 24-year-olds quality.