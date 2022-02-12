Manchester United came hurtling out of the blocks at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.
Against the high and incessant press that Southampton brought to the Theatre of Dreams, it took a little while for Ralf Rangnick’s side to get into their stride, but when they hit the front, the Red Devils were devastating.
On one particular breakaway, Marcus Rashford showed the Saints defence a clean pair of heels, before squaring for the on-rushing Jadon Sancho to slide him his first goal at Old Trafford.
Jadon Sancho has his first goal at Old Trafford! ?
A lightning move from Man Utd as Southampton are carved open to make it 1-0 ? pic.twitter.com/1kxbxMYd3z
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 12, 2022
