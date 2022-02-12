No chances are being taken by Ralf Rangnick for Manchester United’s Saturday lunchtime game against Southampton at Old Trafford.

The Saints haven’t beaten the Red Devils home or away since 2016, and were humbled 9-0 the last time they played a Premier League fixture at the Theatre of Dreams.

The way in which they turned around the game at White Hart Lane last time out, however, shows that Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side are going to be a different proposition on this occasion.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that Rangnick has picked his strongest available XI. More so because no one other than Rangnick himself will know exactly what Hasenhuttl brings to the table given that the pair worked together at RB Leipzig.

A handful of underwhelming Man United performances and results has to change – quickly. Starting with the game on Saturday.

At present, the Red Devils are still in with a chance of fourth spot and a Champions League berth next season.

Some results since Rangnick has taken over would suggest that there has been some improvement, but not enough to keep the Old Trafford faithful happy.

Hopefully some of Rangnick’s faith will be repaid, starting with the game on Saturday.