Newcastle United’s newfound money power is already leaving their Premier League rivals shocked according to reports.

Adding on to the clubs significant January outlay which saw five players transferred in in order to help the club stave off relegation, Newcastle then moved to sign Brighton and Hove Albion director Dan Ashworth.

As per a report from the Independent as quoted by The Boot Room, The Seagulls were left “shocked” by Ashworth’s decision to leave the club, with Independent writer Miguel Delaney commenting that the move already indicates the power and influence The Magpies will have going forward.

Ashworth had been at Brighton since 2019, with the footballing project being built at the club going from strength to strength under his, the owners, and manager Graham Potters tenure.

Brighton have become a team with a clear footballing philosophy from the top to the bottom of the club, with results in their project being reflected well on the pitch with a the club currently on course for a top half finish in the Premier League.

Newcastle will get the full brunt of Ashworth’s services once his leave period from Brighton finishes. The club are in need of someone who can generate a vision for the club, and considering the ambition of the new owners and the financial power they will have going forward, their axe of power could be wielded to much more devastating effect in the years ahead.

The Magpies were brought out by a Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund earlier in the season, leading to a big outlay on transfer in the January window as the club battle to avoid relegation.