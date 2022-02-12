If truth be told, Ralf Rangnick probably hasn’t had quite the impact expected at Manchester United.

The German certainly doesn’t appear to be overawed by the size of the task in hand, and we already know he’ll take a seat upstairs at the end of the current season in order to shape the immediate future of the club.

However, there is certainly a lack of buy-in from his charges, and that much has been confirmed by ESPN sources.

The outlet quote those sources as suggesting that the players aren’t happy with the standard of the training sessions under Rangnick or his assistant, Chris Armas.

So much so that Armas has even been christened ‘Ted Lasso’ after the hapless Apple TV character.

Whilst one can imagine the hoot that United’s players think they’re having, there’s actually a wider issue in play here.

An issue of player power which needs to be stamped out at source.

Far too often at United, players earning hundreds of thousands of pounds per week are not putting in anywhere close to the effort that their contemporaries at Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are.

Is it any wonder that United are struggling when there is such apparent insouciance from many of their senior players.

Whomever takes over in the summer really needs to come down hard on the squad and reaffirm just who is the boss.

If there are still those in the side unwilling or unable to abide by those rules, they’re gone. Simple.

Sir Alex Ferguson would never have stood for it. A return to that style of hard-line management is long overdue at Old Trafford.