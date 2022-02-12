Although Barcelona appear to be coming out of the other side of the financial problems left them by former president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, they are by no means out of the woods yet.

Potential sponsor deals could alleviate a lot of the immediate problems Barca find themselves landed with, and if Joan Laporta and his board can recalibrate a number of other debts, there’s a chance the Blaugranes could survive what’s been one of the worst periods in their history.

It would also allow them to be able to buy an elite standard of player without the worry of where the money was going to come from to fund the transfer and/or the salary.

One such player that has been known to interest them is AC Milan’s combative star, Franck Kessie.

In a competitive Barcelona midfield, Kessie would certainly add the physicality that Barca appear to lack in that area of the pitch at present.

However, as Sport report, such a move is far from being a done deal at this stage.

Tottenham Hotspur are, apparently, willing to offer him even more money that Barcelona are prepared to do, and the suggestion from the outlet is that the player and his representatives will do business with the highest bidder.

Essentially, whoever comes along with the most attractive financial package, will get their man so, at this point, Barca are out of the running.

Given that they already have a plethora of midfielders in any event, one has to ask the question as to whether Kessie is actually needed in any event.