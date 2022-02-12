In order for Tottenham Hotspur to move forward and become one of the European elite once more and, perhaps, a future Premier League champion, Antonio Conte needs to be backed to the hilt.

Daniel Levy will almost certainly still want to keep a tight hold of the purse strings, but he will also understand that the club will simply stagnate if they don’t take a leap of faith under the Italian.

It’s beyond doubt that Conte can create a title-winning team. He’s won Championships with Bari, Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan to this point.

Given the right amount of backing, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that he could do the same at White Hart Lane.

MORE: Liverpool’s incredible strength in depth

What’s obvious with Conte is that he trusts those players who will give their all for him. That will leave it all on the pitch for want of a better phrase.

One such player is energetic and combative midfielder, Arturo Vidal.

The Chilean could be ready to leave Inter for a reunion in North London, though things might not be as straightforward as Vidal and Conte might like.

Calciomercato note that Aston Villa are also interested in bringing Vidal to Villa Park.

Steven Gerrard has already proved his credentials at Villa Park, and his pull as a manager is obvious.

More Stories / Latest News Is player power at Man United going to ruin another perfectly capable coach’s career? Spanish giants looking at both Arsenal and Tottenham to solve defensive issues The reason Tottenham need to brace themselves if Mauricio Pochettino takes over at Man United

Given how well the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne have settled, both of whom were former Barcelona players, as was Vidal, there’s every reason for the latter to consider them as a possible option.

More so when you consider how well backed Gerrard has been in a financial sense from the Villa board.

Over to you, Daniel…