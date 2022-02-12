Tottenham Hotspur are well known to be in the market to upgrade their defensive options, but for now they are looking to the academy to provide solutions.

Spurs were subject to a woeful performance from the right side of their defence in a 3-2 loss to Ralph Hassenhuttl’s Southampton side, with right wing-back Emerson Royal at fault in some way for all the goals the team conceded.

Subsequently, Spurs promoted 19-year-old defender Maksim Paskotsi to train with the senior team on Friday, a move many hope will both earmark a new highly gifted academy player and could lead to a solution of the current defensive issues plaguing the club’s senior team.

Paskotsi, an 11-time Estonian international already, joined the Spurs academy in 2020.

He has already made waves in the Spurs academy according to a report from The Boot Room, and his inclusion can only be an indicator of his talent.

The defender has already made his Spurs senior team debut, playing three minutes during a Europa Conference League qualifier. He has made 20 appearances for the Spurs Under 18 squad and five for the Spurs Under 23 team.

Spurs face off against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon, and the inclusion of the young defender could be an interesting talking point going forward this season.