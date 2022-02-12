Tottenham promote academy prospect with 11 international caps to help solve defensive issues

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur are well known to be in the market to upgrade their defensive options, but for now they are looking to the academy to provide solutions.

Spurs were subject to a woeful performance from the right side of their defence in a 3-2 loss to Ralph Hassenhuttl’s Southampton side, with right wing-back Emerson Royal at fault in some way for all the goals the team conceded.

Subsequently, Spurs promoted 19-year-old defender Maksim Paskotsi to train with the senior team on Friday, a move many hope will both earmark a new highly gifted academy player and could lead to a solution of the current defensive issues plaguing the club’s senior team.

Paskotsi, an 11-time Estonian international already, joined the Spurs academy in 2020.

He has already made waves in the Spurs academy according to a report from The Boot Room, and his inclusion can only be an indicator of his talent.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea latest name on list of illustrious group of clubs to have won every trophy
Newcastle’s money influence already leaving Premier League rivals shocked after pinching Brighton director
David Moyes and West Ham United sweating over fitness of defender after floating knee bone diagnosis

The defender has already made his Spurs senior team debut, playing three minutes during a Europa Conference League qualifier. He has made 20 appearances for the Spurs Under 18 squad and five for the Spurs Under 23 team.

Spurs face off against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon, and the inclusion of the young defender could be an interesting talking point going forward this season.

More Stories Antonio Conte Maksim Paskotsi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.