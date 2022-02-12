Video: Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun shows a glimpse of what his future might hold with superb assist

Arsenal are currently in a bit of a crisis with their strikers, but based on today’s evidence they have a gem out on loan at Middlesbrough in Folarin Balogun.

With the game already effectively decided courtesy of three first half goals against Wayne Rooney’s Derby County, Arsenal loanee Balogun decided to show off some of his skill.

With he and Duncan Watmore pressing the Derby defence while they were on the ball, the pair managed to pounce on a loose first touch.

Balogun had Watmore in the middle but no way to conventionally get the ball to him. This is when a brilliant piece of skill was produced.

The 20-year-old dragged the ball back and flicked the ball with the same foot towards the centre of the goal, where a waiting Watmore happily tapped in the pass for Boro’s fourth of the game.

The result allows Middlesbrough to strengthen their grip on a playoff spot, while Derby remain five points off of safety in their bid to have one of the greatest escapes in football history.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from the EFL Championship

