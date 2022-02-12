Kai Havertz was the coolest man in the stadium as his penalty allowed Chelsea to lift the Club World Cup for the first time in their history.

Chelsea had been held after a full 90 minutes of play by Palmeiras after Romelu Lukaku’s powerful header was cancelled out by Raphael Veiga’s penalty.

Both teams remained evenly matched as extra-time approached the final five minutes, before a handball was called in Chelsea’s favour.

Havertz, whose goal won The Blues the Champions League last season was the chosen taker with neither Jorginho or Lukaku on the pitch to take the kick.

The 22-year-old then slotted the penalty in the bottom left corner, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way in the process.

While Chelsea can celebrate a clean sweep as a club having now won every trophy available to them, club captain Cesar Azpilicueta can also rest easy as the first and only player to have achieved a clean sweep with Chelsea. If he leaves in the summer when his contract expires then he couldn’t have asked for a better way to round off his Chelsea career.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from the FIFA Club World Cup