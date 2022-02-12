Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s open goal misfire compounds longest goal drought since 2009

Manchester United once again laboured to a 1-1 draw after an impressive start to the game, a feature compounded by Cristiano Ronaldo’s six game goal drought. 

Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils have now drawn each of their last three games 1-1, starting off each game brightly before falling away in the second half.

This fact has certainly not helped Ronaldo’s goalscoring exploits either, not that he can blame anyone but himself today.

Ronaldo had the perfect chance to cut his five game drought today when Jadon Sancho played him through. The Portuguese superstar rounded the keeper and simply had to get his shot on target to score.

However, the 37-year-old failed to apply enough power to his left-footed shot, allowing a Southampton defender to get back and clear the ball.

Chances were few are far between after that as United faded from the game following Sancho’s opener.

Southampton showed all the grit and determination to match United, and were subsequently rewarded with an equaliser just after the break through Che Adams. A draw was probably a fair result despite the massive difference in Expected Goals.

Ronaldo has not gone on a drought this long since 2009.

United have a midweek fixture against Brighton where he can hopefully end his barren run and get United to pick up a vital win, because these draws will not allow United to get top four over the likes of West Ham United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Pictures from beIN Sports

