Frank Lampard has really begun his Everton career quite well, and is presently schooling football philosopher Marcelo Bielsa.

Everton have gotten off to an electric start today against Leeds United, finding themselves two goals to the good in the opening 23 minutes courtesy of goals from Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane.

The first goal saw Coleman put his body on the line to see a slick Everton move over the line.

Some slick patterns of play resulted in Anthony Gordon playing in on loan Manchester United star Donny van de Beek who played a pass across the face of goal towards Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Calvert-Lewin would have rounded the move off himself were it not for some desperate defending which initially prevented a goal.

However, Everton captain Coleman had followed in his passing exchanges and was there to pounce on the loose ball and header home the opener.

The second goal was a far more simple goal, but one that will prove frustrating to Leeds fans to no end.

Once again Bielsa’s side have been undone by a set-piece, something which has been a characteristic of his side this season.

Gordon’s inch perfect corner found the waiting head of Keane who was able to power home a header into the top corner.

Should the result hold then Everton will take a vital step towards safety in picking up their first win since December, moving them five points off of the drop zone.

