Romelu Lukaku gave Chelsea the lead in the Club World Cup thanks to a bullet header on the end of a tantalising cross from the left wing. 

The supplier of the goal Callum Hudson-Odoi, playing at left wing-back in place of Ben Chilwell and normal stand-in Marcos Alonso was fed the ball down the left wing by Mateo Kovacic.

Finding himself in some space, the 21-year-old then picked up his head and picked out the big man in the centre of the area.

Lukaku shrugged off his marker and found a yard in the area, directing his subsequent header straight towards the top corner of the net.

The goal also means Lukaku has now hit double figures for the season, though you wouldn’t have guessed it based on his muted celebration.

Unfortunately, Chelsea have been pegged back to all square after Thiago Silva was deemed to have handled the ball in the box, with the resulting penalty being empathically converted by Raphael Veiga.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from the FIFA Club World Cup

