Neal Maupay has fired Brighton ahead just before half-time against Watford with a dazzling volley.

With Brighton looking for a way through The Hornet’s defence which has kept just one clean sheet this season, they worked the ball right towards former Chelsea academy star Tariq Lamptey.

The wing-back’s subsequent cross found Maupay in the area, who sliced a volley towards goal.

While it was certainly not the cleanest strike, it was good enough to spin the ball into the top corner of Ben Foster’s goal and give Graham Potter’s side the lead.

As it stands, Brighton consolidate their place in 9th in the Premier League while Watford stay in the relegation zone, dropping more vital points as time runs out for them to make an escape.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from the Premier League