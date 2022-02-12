Raheem Sterling always seem to pop up with a few goals for Manchester City whenever he plays, and he has done just that once again.

With Pep Guardiola’s champions hunting for an opener against relegation battlers Norwich City, Sterling was the man who broke the deadlock.

Receiving the ball after a cross came all the way through to him from the opposite side, the England International cut inside from the left-wing and curled an effort into the top corner, leaving goalkeeper Angus Gunn with no chance.

Any points today would likely prove massive in Norwich’s bid to survive the drop. They are currently just a point away from safety, though with a far worse goal difference than Newcastle United in 17th.

Meanwhile, Man City stretch their lead at the top of the league back to 12 points, as they look to become back-to-back champions for the second time under Guardiola.

You can watch the full video below.

Sterling curls in an absolute BEAUTY to put Man City ahead! ? pic.twitter.com/AcVT9djK7b — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 12, 2022

Pictures from the Premier League and Sky Sports