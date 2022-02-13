Eddie Howe appears to have turned a corner with Newcastle United.

The Magpies are unbeaten in five Premier League matches, the last three of which have been victories.

After beating Everton and Aston Villa at St. James’ Park, the Magpies faithful have found their voices again, with the cavernous stadium absolutely bouncing at full-time on Sunday.

It’s a far cry from the time when Mike Ashley was in charge of the club, when the atmosphere at home games was toxic, and the football was nothing to write home about.

The way things seem to be heading is long overdue for the club, but their legendary No.9 and all-time top scorer, Alan Shearer, has sounded a warning to the supporters, perhaps to bring them back down to earth.

“Newcastle are in a very fortunate position in terms of what they’ve got financially now, and the players that they signed, but they need more in,” he told the Daily Mail.

“The evidence is there for all to see. There’s every chance we will be relegated but that’s where they are.

“I think it’s looking increasingly likely that it’ll be three from four in the relegation battle – Newcastle, Watford, Burnley and Norwich. I know Everton are getting sucked into it but it’s increasingly looking likely that it’ll be three from four.

“Newcastle’s spend at the minute is great because we haven’t seen that for such a long time but the harsh reality is they need a lot more, let’s see.

“If there’s anyone that knows what it takes to be a success in football generally but at Newcastle particularly, it’s Shearer. A man that is synonymous with the Magpies.”

He was fortunate enough to play for the club during the Kevin Keegan era, and he would surely like nothing more than to see Howe bring back those glory days.

Shearer was signed for a world record fee from Blackburn Rovers of course, and it’s likely that, if Newcastle can stay up this season, the new owners will have to spend the big bucks if they want to get the club back into the big time.