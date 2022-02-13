Brendan Rodgers drops major hint over taking the Manchester United job

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has dropped a major hint over his future by house hunting in a location much closer to Manchester United than his current club.

The Northern Irish tactician has been linked with Man Utd in the recent past, with CaughtOffside told of an informal verbal agreement in place for him to take over at Old Trafford.

Rodgers has impressed in his time at Leicester and could be a superb appointment for the Red Devils, though other candidates are also known to be in the frame.

Ralf Rangnick is currently in as interim manager and will move into an administrative role next season when a permanent managerial appointment is made.

Brendan Rodgers to Manchester United?
Big names like Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are in the frame, but Rodgers could also be emerging as a strong candidate.

Having said that, his Leicester side haven’t been as convincing this season and it remains to be seen if he’d really be suited to such a big job.

One imagines he also risks upsetting a lot of people due to his Liverpool connections.

