Chelsea set for massive summer as seven stars all candidates to leave Stamford Bridge

Since taking over from Frank Lampard last season, manager Thomas Tuchel has enjoyed a hugely successful first year at Chelsea.

The German tactician not only lifted the illustrious Champions League last season, but he has also recently guided the Blues to the Club World Cup.

Following what has been a trophy littered 12-months, according to a recent report from the Telegraph, Roman Abramovich is now preparing to heavily back his manager in this summer’s transfer market.

Although West Ham United’s Declan Rice and Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni both remain top transfer targets, the Londoners could be set to see as many as seven first-team stars depart.

There are said to be doubts over Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech with the trio likely to attract interest from clubs in the Bundesliga.

Elsewhere, the Blues’ decision-makers are also anticipating bids for back-up goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and midfield duo Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley – all of whom would be allowed to leave the club should suitable offers be made.

Midfielder Saul Niguez, who is on loan from Atletico Madrid, is also expected to be sent back to La Liga once his stay comes to an end at the end of the season.

When it comes to potentially departing midfielders, it’s not all doom and gloom as on-loan playmaker Conor Gallagher is expected to return from Crystal Palace and challenge for a place in Tuchel’s first-team.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

When it comes to summer incomings and outgoings, it is likely that Chelsea will once again be the team to see the most activity.

Although it is risky changing the side so much in one window, the Blues do have a decent record when it comes to rebuilding their squads. It is rare that the club suffers as a result of heavy recruitment.

However, caution will still need to be exercised, especially as so many senior stars could leave the club in favour of challenges elsewhere.

A mass exodus could also help fund the Blues’ push for Rice, who would undoubtedly be one of the best (and costly) signings in the history of the Premier League.

If Chelsea and Tuchel are to push even harder for the league title next season, at least one bumper signing is going to be required and honestly, when it comes to midfielders, there are very few more exciting than the prospect of signing West Ham United’s Rice.