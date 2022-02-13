Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta reportedly has an ‘agreement in principle’ to join Barcelona on a free transfer once his contract expires in the summer.

The experienced Spaniard has had a great career at Stamford Bridge, but now seems set to call time on his lengthy stay in west London for a move to Barca.

According to Sport, an agreement of sorts is already in place for Azpilicueta to become a Barcelona player, and it’s also suggested that his Chelsea team-mate Andreas Christensen could be following him to the Nou Camp.

This would be a huge blow for Chelsea, especially as Antonio Rudiger is another key player heading towards being a free agent at the end of this season.

It will be difficult for CFC supporters to see a long-serving club legend like Azpilicueta leaving, and the issues with Christensen and Rudiger could leave the club facing a crisis at the back.

It’s surely vital that the Chelsea board back Thomas Tuchel in the transfer market, with the German tactician doing tremendous work since he took over just over a year ago.

Even the best managers would struggle with losing three quality players like Azpilicueta, Christensen and Rudiger in one go, so fans will hope that Chelsea have something up their sleeve in the transfer market.