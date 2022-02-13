Chelsea star has agreement in principle to seal transfer to CL giants, Blues team-mate could be joining him

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta reportedly has an ‘agreement in principle’ to join Barcelona on a free transfer once his contract expires in the summer.

The experienced Spaniard has had a great career at Stamford Bridge, but now seems set to call time on his lengthy stay in west London for a move to Barca.

According to Sport, an agreement of sorts is already in place for Azpilicueta to become a Barcelona player, and it’s also suggested that his Chelsea team-mate Andreas Christensen could be following him to the Nou Camp.

This would be a huge blow for Chelsea, especially as Antonio Rudiger is another key player heading towards being a free agent at the end of this season.

Cesar Azpilicueta in action for Chelsea
More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham promote academy prospect with 11 international caps to help solve defensive issues
Chelsea latest name on list of illustrious group of clubs to have won every trophy
Newcastle’s money influence already leaving Premier League rivals shocked after pinching Brighton director

It will be difficult for CFC supporters to see a long-serving club legend like Azpilicueta leaving, and the issues with Christensen and Rudiger could leave the club facing a crisis at the back.

It’s surely vital that the Chelsea board back Thomas Tuchel in the transfer market, with the German tactician doing tremendous work since he took over just over a year ago.

Even the best managers would struggle with losing three quality players like Azpilicueta, Christensen and Rudiger in one go, so fans will hope that Chelsea have something up their sleeve in the transfer market.

More Stories Andreas Christensen Cesar Azpilicueta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.